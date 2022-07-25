HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,463 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 82,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.