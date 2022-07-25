HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

