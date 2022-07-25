HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.58 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

