HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 40.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $213.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.