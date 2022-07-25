HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

