Hiblocks Market Capitalization Achieves $8.70 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io.

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

