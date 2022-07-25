Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.820-$3.980 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.82-3.98 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
NYSE HIW opened at $34.63 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
