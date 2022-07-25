Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,250 Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 4,018.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 12.47. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

