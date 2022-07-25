Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $160.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

