Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 120,000 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Paysafe Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PSFE stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.90. 38,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,407. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

