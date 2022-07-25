Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 9,650 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 91.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.18 and a beta of 1.57. NCR Co. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $46.73.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

