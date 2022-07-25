Hourglass Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,615 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 2.1% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.30. 207,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,882,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

