Hourglass Capital LLC Invests $369,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 53,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $299,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,327,430. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

