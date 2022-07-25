Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 3,214 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,276,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SDY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.56. 23,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
