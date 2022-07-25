Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 32,936 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the period. GSK accounts for about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

GSK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. 223,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,504. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.70%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

