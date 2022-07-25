Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.21. 3,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,058. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

