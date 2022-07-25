Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.48. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 29,995 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

