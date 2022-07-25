Hyve (HYVE) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

Hyve (HYVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $961,049.56 and approximately $120,348.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve.

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.