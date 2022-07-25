Ï„Bitcoin Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $998.68 or 0.04421246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $309,592.34 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016404 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032741 BTC.
Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile
Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.
Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading
