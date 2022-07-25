IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,608,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 401,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44.

