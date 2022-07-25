IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

