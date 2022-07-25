IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

FNDE opened at $25.29 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $33.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

