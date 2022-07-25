IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

