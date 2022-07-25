IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,244 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOT opened at $186.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

