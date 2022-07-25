IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 16,193 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $103.52 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98.

