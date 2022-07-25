IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,577 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $398.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.30 and a 200-day moving average of $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

