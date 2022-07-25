IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 27,357 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $28.17 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.