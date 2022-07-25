IFG Advisory LLC Sells 24,341 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,341 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $61.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

