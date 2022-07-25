IFG Advisory LLC Sells 377 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,228,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $217.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

