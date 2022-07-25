IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.63. 1,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 704,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.