Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.0057

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignis has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $11,312.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017731 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032238 BTC.
Ignis Profile
Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here.
