Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 622,667 shares.The stock last traded at $44.37 and had previously closed at $43.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.