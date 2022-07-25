Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 622,667 shares.The stock last traded at $44.37 and had previously closed at $43.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Imperial Oil Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Stories
