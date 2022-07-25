Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.96 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 6,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock worth $606,135. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.