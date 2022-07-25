Impossible Finance (IF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $851,088.86

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $851,088.86 and approximately $312.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016670 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032399 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
