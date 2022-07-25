Impossible Finance (IF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $851,088.86

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $851,088.86 and approximately $312.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032399 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

