Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Compass Point to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INDB stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $83.60. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $93.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

