Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $13.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1,566,629 shares changing hands.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Up 28.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.