Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $13.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1,566,629 shares changing hands.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Up 28.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives
About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
