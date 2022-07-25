Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.48.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.31. 149,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$22.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
