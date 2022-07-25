Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,635.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $316,595.91 and $99,635.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

