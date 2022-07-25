Insider Buying: Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris purchased 40,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £92,000 ($109,982.07).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.08), for a total value of £6,450 ($7,710.70).

On Monday, May 30th, Daren John Morris bought 15,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($50,567.84).

On Friday, May 27th, Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £7,025 ($8,398.09).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Daren John Morris acquired 30,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £72,900 ($87,148.83).

Shares of LON:BIG opened at GBX 226.30 ($2.71) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Big Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 188.21 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($4.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £656.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4,526.00.

About Big Technologies

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.83) price target on shares of Big Technologies in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

