Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Major Shareholder Sells 4,755 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total transaction of $628,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $131.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average is $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,029,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Concentrix by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

