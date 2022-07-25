Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Major Shareholder Sells 4,755 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Rating) major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total transaction of $628,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,760,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $131.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average is $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,029,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Concentrix by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

