Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,891,720.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00.

ETSY stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

