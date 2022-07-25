Insider Selling: MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Insider Sells $16,165.20 in Stock

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $16,165.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $28.38 on Monday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -138.89%.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $58,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

