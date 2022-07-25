Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $334,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Moderna Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $163.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

