Insider Selling: PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

