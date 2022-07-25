Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$149,860.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$149,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,568,491.98.

Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 60,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$450,780.00.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIL. Cormark set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

