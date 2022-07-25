Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $895,750.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $175.35 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $114.02 and a one year high of $341.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.