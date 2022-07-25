Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,119.06.
Andrew Macritchie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, Andrew Macritchie sold 1,663 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$9,995.63.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
