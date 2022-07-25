Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,119.06.

Andrew Macritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Andrew Macritchie sold 1,663 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$9,995.63.

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

SKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

