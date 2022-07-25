Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of Installed Building Products worth $31,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP opened at $94.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.