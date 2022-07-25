Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 726,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,361,250. The company has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.