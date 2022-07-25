Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.5 %

INTC opened at $39.20 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.